Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

