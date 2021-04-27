Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ProPetro reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. ProPetro’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 754,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ProPetro by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 40,097 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $965.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

