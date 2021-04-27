Brokerages Set Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Target Price at $9.25

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

BWEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

