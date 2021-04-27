Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $45.00

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,109,380 shares of company stock valued at $43,598,017. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 37,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,587. Camping World has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

