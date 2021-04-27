Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT at $7.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.