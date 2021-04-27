Brokerages Set Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Price Target at $30.75

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FPRX shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

FPRX stock remained flat at $$38.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

