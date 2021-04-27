Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

NYSE:ACC opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

