Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lloyds Banking Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

