Brokers Offer Predictions for Black Knight, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.35.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

