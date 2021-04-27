Brokers Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.84.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$15.32 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 53.19.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

