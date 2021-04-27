Brokers Offer Predictions for Nidec Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nidec in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the industrial goods maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Nidec stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Nidec has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

