Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.