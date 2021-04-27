BRP (TSE:DOO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.44.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$118.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90. BRP has a 12 month low of C$30.85 and a 12 month high of C$118.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$106.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.81.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 7.8400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.