Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.82. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $109.65 and a 1 year high of $169.72.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

