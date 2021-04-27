Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,170,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $336.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.73 and a 52 week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.