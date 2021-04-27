BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $24.46 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

HSY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.35. 7,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.88. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

