BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

ABM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. 4,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,660.17 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

