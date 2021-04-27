BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Maximus by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

