BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 15,687 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.31. 94,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,479. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

