BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,952 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.23% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $64.49.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

