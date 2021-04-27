BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CLSK opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. CleanSpark has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.23 million, a P/E ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 76,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

