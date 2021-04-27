Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

