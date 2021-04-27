Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.80

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 20808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,773,000 after buying an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.