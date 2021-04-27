Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $7,242,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,238,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

