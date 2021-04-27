Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

