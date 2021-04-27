Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 28th

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. 559,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. Research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.