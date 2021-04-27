Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.21.

COG opened at $16.44 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

