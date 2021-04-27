CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.70.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $253.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CACI International by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CACI International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CACI International by 4.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 34,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

