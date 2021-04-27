Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.82.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

