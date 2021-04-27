Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $144.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.82. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

