Cadence Design Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,556 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 137 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

CDNS stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

