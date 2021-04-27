Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

