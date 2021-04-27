CAI International (CAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CAI International to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect CAI International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAI stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,507. CAI International has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

