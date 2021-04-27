Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $278.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.61 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $289.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

