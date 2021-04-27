Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. Camtek has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.66.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
