Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. Camtek has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.66.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

