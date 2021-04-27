Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

