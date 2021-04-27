Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Shares of CNI opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

