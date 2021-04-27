Canfor (CFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canfor (TSE:CFP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.30 per share for the quarter.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter.

CFP opened at C$31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.14. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

