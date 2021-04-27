Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAJ. Mizuho downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

