Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Anthem, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anthem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $25.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.48.

ANTM stock opened at $377.51 on Monday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 434,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

