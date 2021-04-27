Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$38.89.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.