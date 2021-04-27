Carpenter Technology (CRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CRS opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

