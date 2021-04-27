Carr’s Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.18 (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CARR opened at GBX 155.55 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £145.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Monday, January 18th.
Carr’s Group Company Profile
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
