Carr’s Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.18 (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CARR opened at GBX 155.55 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £145.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Peter Page purchased 30,000 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

