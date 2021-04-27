Cartesi Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $210.84 million and $86.07 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,030,037 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

