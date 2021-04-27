Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 13,725 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $3,774,100.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,987.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA stock traded up $16.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.39. 1,818,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,088. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.47 and its 200-day moving average is $256.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 63.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $23,069,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

