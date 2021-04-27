Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CATY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 376,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,797. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

