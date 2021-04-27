CBTX (CBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CBTX to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

