Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 222,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 782,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

