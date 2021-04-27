Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.21.

NYSE:CE opened at $157.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average is $134.57.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 101.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 38.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

