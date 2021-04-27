Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.21.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $157.76 on Monday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average is $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.